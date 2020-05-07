Dr. Willie Smith named new chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College

"On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to congratulate Dr. Smith on his selection as the new chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College," said Tim Hardy, LCTCS board supervisor and chair of the search committee. "We were impressed with the overall pool of candidates and each finalist and we appreciate everyone's willingness to adjust to the revised process as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic." Hardy added, "Dr. Smith has led BRCC on an interim basis for the past 10 months and provided the college with great leadership and a vision for the college's future. In managing the pandemic's impact, Dr. Smith has kept students at the forefront. He also has appropriately challenged the faculty and staff to adapt and implement a plan that allowed the college to transition to new business and instructional delivery models. We believe Dr. Smith is the perfect fit for BRCC. He will continue leading efforts to deliver academic and workforce training in the Capitol region."