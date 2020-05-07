BRG opens specialized unit for patients fighting mental illness and COVID-19

The following information is from Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General has opened a new 32-bed unit to centralize care for patients fighting both COVID-19 and mental illness.
“Working on the frontlines of this pandemic, Baton Rouge General recognized a need and is uniquely qualified to provide the care needed for these patients with a complex medical situation.” said Dr. Venugopal Vatsavayi. “We know this is a stressful time for all our patients and their families, and we want to assure them that their loved one is safe and in great hands.”
Patients on the new unit are at least 18 years old with a confirmed positive COVID-19 test and with symptoms that are considered stable. Patients already in the hospital receiving care for COVID-19 who begin to exhibit psychiatric symptoms may be admitted, but medically complex patients may need to first be treated on an acute medical unit until stable enough to be transferred.
BRG’s existing behavioral health services include inpatient treatment for adults over 50 as well as outpatient treatment for ages 18 and older. BRG has provided behavioral health services since 1976, when it opened the state’s first chemical dependency unit.
BRG’s inpatient behavioral health units are located at the Mid City campus. For more information, call (225) 387-7904 or visit brgeneral.org.
