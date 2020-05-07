BRAC launches marketplace for businesses to buy PPE

“We are pleased to partner with BRAC to provide businesses the necessary PPE products as they begin the reopening process,” said Hugh Raetzsch Jr., CEO of Lyons Specialty Company, llc. “Everyone is aware of the supply chain issues with these products. In this collaborative effort with BRAC, we have been able to not only secure the quantities needed, but also procure these products at the best possible prices. By rolling this process into our normal daily warehouse operations we have been able to create a streamlined workflow to create a hands-free/touch-free pickup process at our Port Allen distribution facility. We are all anxious to get the businesses in our area open again and the Louisiana economy back on track.”