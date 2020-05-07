BRAC launches marketplace for businesses to buy PPE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has announced a purchasing collaborative with Lyons Specialty Company, llc so businesses in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas can buy personal protective equipment at competitive rates.
The marketplace is accessible to business owners here.
“We have heard from businesses across the region that access to PPE threatens their ability to reopen safely,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “We encourage businesses to secure their PPE supplies now in advance of the anticipated May 15 start of the Phase 1 reopening of the economy to ensure employee, vendor, and customer safety.”
BRAC says the marketplace is updated on a regular basis and includes items like disposable 3-ply sanitary masks, N95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, sanitizing towels, disinfectants, and more. Businesses can place orders for next day, hands-free pickup in Port Allen.
“We are pleased to partner with BRAC to provide businesses the necessary PPE products as they begin the reopening process,” said Hugh Raetzsch Jr., CEO of Lyons Specialty Company, llc. “Everyone is aware of the supply chain issues with these products. In this collaborative effort with BRAC, we have been able to not only secure the quantities needed, but also procure these products at the best possible prices. By rolling this process into our normal daily warehouse operations we have been able to create a streamlined workflow to create a hands-free/touch-free pickup process at our Port Allen distribution facility. We are all anxious to get the businesses in our area open again and the Louisiana economy back on track.”
BRAC says in a survey it conducted about businesses’ PPE needs, 72% of respondents said they had not yet bought PPE or had made a purchase but were worried about the supply chain to get more. Ninety-two percent of businesses said they planned to buy hand sanitizer; 72% plan to buy face coverings; 70% plan to buy gloves; 59% plan to get thermometers. BRAC says the survey also shows that businesses are slightly more concerned about availability over affordability of supplies.
BRAC says 10% of proceeds from the marketplace will go towards supporting the chamber’s COVID-19 recovery initiatives. Click here to read more.
