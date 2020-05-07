BR mayor expects $23M revenue shortfall in general fund due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first step that we have taken to balance our 2020 Budget is to institute a hiring freeze on non-essential positions. In addition, we are continuing the work that we started on identifying efficiency savings, and asking our departments and agencies to identify potential revenue sources and grants to cover the cost of providing services. We are also fortunate that we have exercised prudent financial management and maintained rainy day funds and other reserves to help us through extraordinary events. We currently have $15.9 million in our budget stabilization fund and approximately $8 million in Fund Balance Unassigned. We will recommend that a portion of these funds be used to offset our revenue shortfall, but we must be mindful that hurricane season and other issues could arise later this year and we cannot deplete our reserves. We will also be required to replenish these reserves within the next three years making it very difficult to balance budgets for 2021 through 2023.