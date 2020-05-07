BBB: Don’t let boredom fool you into thinking that’s your friend on Facebook

While scrolling through Facebook, a message pops up in Facebook Messenger. It’s your friend, family member, or neighbor. At least it "looks" like them because the profile picture matches. From here, the conversation goes one of two ways. In one version, your “friend” tells you about a the latest cure, prevention tactic against the coronavirus or the most awesome deal they found on masks. All you have to do is select a link, share the good news or simply respond the message. In some cases, perhaps you want to take part in the offer and are ready to pay a processing fee and tax. Stop and think: would your real friend pass along this type of information?