Assumption Parish School Board votes out superintendent during Zoom meeting

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Jeremy Couvillion, the superintendent of Assumption Parish public schools, will soon be out of a job after a Zoom board meeting Wednesday, May 6.
The school board voted to part ways with Couvillion after his two-year contract expires in June.
The vote came down mostly on racial lines, with all four African American board members voting against Couvillion. Some said the demotion of three principals was a reason for their vote.
You can watch the full virtual school board meeting below:
Couvillion previously served as principal of Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge.
