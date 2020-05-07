Public parks in Gonzales and Ascension Parish to begin phased reopening May 11

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Officials with both the City of Gonzales and Ascension Parish announced Thursday, May 7 a joint plan to reopen parks and recreational facilities in Gonzales and the parish in phases beginning May 11.
All of the reopening plans are contingent on Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order expiring on May 15 and are subject to change pending additional state or federal guidelines.
MAY 11
All parks will reopen to residents for activities that can safely adhere to social distancing standards, such as walking, fishing, and disc golf.
JUNE 1
Tennis courts and basketball courts will be open for public use, however team play is restricted. Restrooms will be open and cleaned/serviced on a regular basis. If the governor has declared it safe to do so, playgrounds and splash pads will be opened to the public. (Note: The City of Gonzales will make a decision about re-opening their pool for the summer season if it is determined they can do so safely.)
Facility rentals will begin opening for available dates after June 15th.
JUNE 15
All basketball courts, volleyball courts, and sports fields will reopen for team practices only. Officials will release criteria based on national best-practices guidelines for safe social-distancing for teams while conducting practices on the fields.
