Southeastern students to receive over $5 million via CARES act

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Education has made $10.4 million in funds available to Southeastern Louisiana University, university officials announced on May 6.
As required by the federal legislation, half of the funds, approximately $5.2 million, will go directly to students in the form of financial grants to cover increased cost of university attendance associated with the disruption of campus operations. The university will use the other half to help cover additional expenses related to the crisis.
“We have developed a plan to quickly award the emergency relief grants to students within the federal guidelines,” said Southeastern President John L. Crain. “We urge our eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to apply for help during this challenging time.”
Based on the legislation and regulatory guidance, to be eligible to apply for these funds, students, both undergraduate and graduate, must meet the following criteria:
- be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen
- have a valid social security number, have registered with selective service (if the student is male)
- and have a high school diploma, GED, or completion of high school in an approved homeschool setting.
Grant applications will be considered in the order in which they are received. All applications must be received by Friday, May 8, in order to be considered for this round of funding.
Grant awards will be processed through BankMobile according to the student’s selected refund preference. Students who have not completed the setup process should log into their Leonet account to do so in order to avoid unnecessary delays. Instructions to complete the process are available at southeastern.edu/caresact.
Once the application is submitted, students should monitor their campus webmail accounts for updates and award notifications.
For more information, visit southeastern.edu/caresact or email caresact@southeastern.edu.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.