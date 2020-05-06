Pride man dies in motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers say they are investigating the fatal motorcycle crash of a Pride man that happened in Livingston Parish Tuesday, May 5.
Police say Daniel Ferguson, 57, of Pride, was traveling westbound on Magnolia Beach Road (LA Highway 64) on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, Ferguson left the roadway.
After leaving the roadway, Ferguson’s motorcycle overturned and went into a ditch, according to investigators.
Troopers say despite the fact Ferguson was wearing a helmet approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash and obtained a toxicology sample from Ferguson for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
