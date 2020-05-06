Plaquemine man accused of filming teenagers at snowball stand faces over 500 counts of video voyeurism

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine man has been arrested on 538 counts of video voyeurism, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Stassi said Clinton Brocksmith, 31, of Plaquemine, was initially arrested Friday, May 2 on one count of video voyeurism.
Detectives then charged Brocksmith with 537 additional counts of video voyeurism Tuesday, May 5.
Stassi told WAFB’s Lester Duhé investigators discovered Brocksmith had a camera set up in bathroom of the snowball stand and would record the victims while they were in bathroom.
Brocksmith had a live feed of the hidden camera on the same iPad that was used to process credit card payments for the snowball stand, according to Stassi.
Stassi said his office was contacted after an employee discovered the live feed of the hidden camera after accidentally pressing the wrong button on the iPad.
“We’re [at] over a dozen victims now,” Stassi said. The sheriff is asking any other victims to come forward.
Stassi says investigators are working with the victims to determine if any of them were juveniles when the crimes were allegedly committed. He added detectives are also trying to identify additional victims.
Brocksmith could face additional charges, according to Stassi. Deputies asked officials with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office to investigate hard drives found at Brocksmith’s home.
Brocksmith was leasing Zeke’s Snowball Stand near Plaquemine for the last two and a half years, according to Stassi.
Stassi said he has been a customer of the snowball stand his whole life but told WAFB this incident is “tarnishing the reputation of the snowball stand.”
Stassi asks if you or your child was an employee of Zeke’s Snowball Stand within the last two and a half years to contact Major Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff also asks for anyone who hired Brocksmith to install cameras in your home or hired to complete work in or around your home is urged to contact Major Hebert.
Major Hebert can be reached at the sheriff’s office by calling 225-385-9242.
