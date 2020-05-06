LSU survey finds a majority of La. residents are following the stay-at-home order, support current COVID-19 mitigation efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. - Yesterday, (Tuesday, May 5) the Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University released a non-partisan report that shows a majority of Louisianans say they are following Gov. Edwards’ Stay at Home Order and support the federal, state and local governments’ response to COVID-19. The survey showed widespread compliance with the Stay at Home Order and other public health recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. According to the survey, four out of five Louisianans say they have not left home for reasons that violate the governor’s order.