LSU to hold engineering summer camps for kids virtually

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced Wednesday, May 6 that some of its College of Engineering summer campus for K-12 students will still happen... virtually.
The university says registration is now open for the following camps:
- Multicultural Engineering Tigers - June 12 through 17
- Exploring STEM - June 15 through 19
- Coding Camp - June 15 through 19
- Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow’s Engineers - July 12 through 17
Each camp is $175.
The Multicultural Engineering Tigers camp gives students in grades 10 and 12 the chance to discover how engineers solve problems and explore multiple engineering disciplines through LSU faculty-led presentations. These presentations are then followed by engineering activities that students can perform at home. The camp is supported, in part, by generous funding from Shell, ExxonMobil, Fluor, and Motiva.
The Exploring STEM camp introduces students in grades 6 through 8 to a variety of cutting-edge STEM fields utilizing Zoom. Participants will access virtual instruction and engage in hands-on activities to design, build, and present projects. Registration includes a mailed learning kit, which contains all supplies needed for the camp.
The Coding Camp, sponsored by LSU’s Division of Computer Science and Engineering and Louisiana Economic Development, offers students in grades 10 through 12 a chance to get a head start on learning about computer science and programming. Participants will learn problem-solving skills in programming using Python and key concepts in major areas of computer science, such as algorithms, data analytics, visualization, artificial intelligence, robotics, and cyber security. All participants receive a kit that includes a coding book and other materials.
The Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow’s Engineers, or XCITE, is for female students in grades 9 through 11. It gives participants the chance to express their creativity and explore multiple engineering disciplines through LSU faculty-led presentations and activities that are performed in virtual groups coached by LSU female engineering students. Each student will receive a materials kit needed to complete the activities. The camp is funded, in part, by generous support from Halliburton, Marathon Petroleum, Capital One, and Fluor.
