LSU to hold engineering summer camps for kids virtually

The Halliburton eXploration Camp for Inspiring Tomorrow’s Engineers, or XCITE, is for female students in grades 9 through 11. It gives participants the chance to express their creativity and explore multiple engineering disciplines through LSU faculty-led presentations and activities that are performed in virtual groups coached by LSU female engineering students. Each student will receive a materials kit needed to complete the activities. The camp is funded, in part, by generous support from Halliburton, Marathon Petroleum, Capital One, and Fluor.