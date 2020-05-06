Louisiana Public Health Institute, LDH hosting ‘tele-town hall’ on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a tele-town hall event called COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m. It will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.
The goal of the event is to educate the community about COVID-19 response measures, discuss the phases of reopening, share information about resources, and address the concerns of the community. The event will also address the health disparity being seen among African Americans, who are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Participants include:
- Sharon Weston Broome, mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish
- Edward C. “Ted” James, II, state representative, District 101
- Broderick Bagert, CEO of Together Louisiana
- Dr. Tia Trumaine Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators
- Dr. Dawn Marcelle, regional medical director of LDH
- Mark A. Ellis Sr., pastor, United Christian Faith Ministries
