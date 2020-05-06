The Human Jukebox named ‘Most Ground Shaking Marching Band’ of 2020 Rose Bowl parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s pretty clear the Human Jukebox never disappoints.
According to the Seismological Society of America, the prize for the Most Ground Shaking Marching Band of the 2020 Rose Bowl Parade goes to none other than the Human Jukebox.
The bragging rights and other interesting signatures of the Rose Parade were captured by fiber optic telecommunications cable lying below the parade route.
To read more of the report, click here.
The annual Rose Parade has been held on News Year’s Day since 1890, and more than 700,000 spectators crowd the curbs each year to watch. The event takes place before the Rose Bowl, an American college football game.
