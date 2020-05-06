Healthcare workers in Pointe Coupee Parish thanked with free meals

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There was lots of support Wednesday (May 6) for hundreds of healthcare workers in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The Morganza Cultural District, Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux, and the mayor of Morganza, Clarence Wells, teamed up to provide 700 meals for healthcare workers and first responders. Volunteers say it was important to show their support any way they can.
“It’s so important to show support for them. They are scared of what they’re working with right now. They are trying to save people’s lives, and as you know, people, doctors, and nurses are catching this virus and some of them are dying. So it’s a really rough time right now. We just want to show them, hey, we support them and we praise them for what they are doing,” said Thibodeaux.
People also drove through the parking lot of Pointe Coupee General Hospital Wednesday morning, honking and waving, to show their appreciation for healthcare workers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.