Gym owners making preps for when they’re able to reopen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Gym owners continue to wait for guidelines from the Governor’s Office on how and when they can reopen. In the meantime, many have already began implementing necessary safety precautions.
“We already have masks here available and we will have them available for our members,” said Joe Thornhill.
Thornhill owns an Anytime Fitness gym in Port Allen. He says along with providing masks, he has also increased sanitation practices.
“Each station will have its own bottle of hand sanitizer that we are going to be encouraging members to use. We also have hospital grade cleaner. When it comes in contact with hard surfaces, it kills anything that’s on that surface,” Thornhill said.
Thornhill says he’s also working to make social distancing easier by roping off certain equipment, like some cardio machines, so that there’s enough space between members. As for fitness classes, Thornhill says they’re still considering options that will create a safe space.
“Our biggest class that we have is for our Silver Sneakers, which is all seniors. I do expect some changes, in that even if we will still have it,” said Thornhill.
Thornhill says gym owners are waiting on orders from the governor that could provide more clarity on their options.
