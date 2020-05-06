FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder overnight, First Alert Doppler radar is showing very little remaining precipitation.
The cold front is now to the south of us and will continue to push through to the coastal communities, leaving behind a few clouds early this morning and rather breezy northerly winds.
Look forward to a return of sunshine today – not nearly as steamy as it was yesterday – breezy and mild, a high in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, clear and noticeably cooler – a low dropping to 54°.
For your Thursday, another sunny, pleasant spring day – southeast winds, a high topping out at 81°.
