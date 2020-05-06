FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Wednesday, fine Thursday

Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon as we await the arrival of our next cold front. As of this afternoon, the Storm Team anticipates that showers and storms ahead of the advancing front will be arriving in the Baton Rouge area on Friday evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the viewing area under a “Marginal Risk“ for severe storms, with the main threat running from the late afternoon into the late evening on Friday. Remember, a “Marginal Risk" is a 1-out-of-5 (low end) risk for severe storms on the SPC‘s threat scale, suggesting that one to a few strong-to-severe storms are possible (but not a certainty).