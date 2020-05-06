FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Wednesday, fine Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was breezy at times on Wednesday afternoon but blue skies and sunshine more than made up for that.
And after a nice Wednesday, we will follow it up with a fine Thursday.
Thursday morning starts out cool with daybreak temperatures in the low to mid 50°s for metro Baton Rouge.
Skies will stay mainly clear throughout the day and the humidity remains quite low, too.
Highs on Thursday will be around 80° for the Red Stick.
Friday opens with fair to partly cloudy skies and sunrise temperatures around 60° for metro Baton Rouge.
Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon as we await the arrival of our next cold front. As of this afternoon, the Storm Team anticipates that showers and storms ahead of the advancing front will be arriving in the Baton Rouge area on Friday evening. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the viewing area under a “Marginal Risk“ for severe storms, with the main threat running from the late afternoon into the late evening on Friday. Remember, a “Marginal Risk" is a 1-out-of-5 (low end) risk for severe storms on the SPC‘s threat scale, suggesting that one to a few strong-to-severe storms are possible (but not a certainty).
The front will track through the WAFB region through the evening and overnight and move out over the northern Gulf on Saturday morning. A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning before sunrise, especially closer to the coast. Unfortunately, skies will be slow to clear on Saturday with a sun/cloud mix in the outlook for Saturday afternoon. However, it will be much cooler, with afternoon highs only reaching the low 70°s for the capital area.
Mother’s Day looks to be pleasant under a sun/cloud mix to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70°s.
The extended outlook into next week keeps the area dry for Monday and Tuesday with isolated showers during the latter half of Wednesday.
The Storm Team’s 10-day outlook then calls for a return of scattered rains for Thursday through Saturday (May 14-16).
