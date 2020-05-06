Fast food employee arrested after reportedly shooting at victims following argument about running out of food

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 24-year-old man is behind bars after reportedly shooting at several customers following a verbal argument about the restaurant he worked at running out of food.
According to the arrest report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called out to a fast food restaurant in the 9600 block of Perkins Road on May 5 in reference to a shooting.
During the investigation, it was learned that the three victims were in the restaurant when they were told by employees there was no more food left to serve. The victims reportedly told investigators they got into a verbal argument about this with store employees.
The victims say they drove around the side of the building and saw a man, later identified as Trey Falgoust, 24, standing outside. The victims reportedly told deputies he raised a handgun and fired it several times in their direction. The victims say they quickly walked across the street and saw the man fire several more times before going back inside the restaurant.
The EBRSO report states the victims say the man was wearing a uniform worn by employees at the restaurant.
Deputies arrested Falgoust without incident. The report states that after his arrest and after being read his rights, Falgoust admitted to firing his gun 14 times at the victims. The report states detectives collected several .40 caliber casings from the parking lot of the business and found the handgun inside the restaurant where Falgoust reportedly said he left it.
The report says all three victims were able to positively identify Falgoust as the one who shot at them.
Falgoust was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.