DREAMS: Take a trip with the Blue Angels as they honor front line workers (music)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Blue Angels jetted through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, Baltimore and Atlanta. They will honor front line workers in New Orleans Wednesday.
The Louisiana National Guard and Air Force delivered a striking air show with B-52 bombers and F-15 fighter jets on May 1 with a low and slow flyover. This promises to be an equally awe inspiring show:
“America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our frontline responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours,” US Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring told CNN. “They have always been there for us all, holding our nation together, even more so during this pandemic. It is really impactful to see this nation come together and stand in solidarity during these unprecedented times.”
The flight is scheduled to start around 1:45 p.m. in the LaPlace area.
Here’s a a look at the ride the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels took over New York.
The squadron flies six F/A-18 Hornets and a C-130 Hercules named Fat Albert.
The Hornet, a twin-engine supersonic jet, is designed as both a fighter and attack aircraft.
It reaches speeds of nearly Mach 2 and can climb to 30,000 feet in roughly one minute.
Take a look at their flight path. You can watch it all live on FOX8-TV and any cool device you own.
