Baton Rouge doctors, organizations partner to offer free COVID-19 tests for elderly citizens, those without health insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Baton Rouge doctors have partnered with several organizations to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to elderly citizens and residents who do not have health insurance.
Patients must pre-register online before the event to be tested for COVID-19. Organizers say they will not test any patient who has not registered.
The drive-thru tests will be offered to registered patients from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center, located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge.
You can register for a free test by clicking here.
For patients who need help completing the registration link, call 225.343.1075 May 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for assistance.
The free testing is made possible through a partnership with Dr. Garland Green, Dr. Rani Whitfield, Dr. Antoine Keller, Clinical Pathology Laboratories, Rosebuds, Inc, The City of Baton Rouge, The Dr. Leo S. Butler Center, Metro Health Education, and The NAACP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.