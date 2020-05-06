Baton Rouge area lingerie store putting together special care packages to thank nurses during National Nurses Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area lingerie store is doing something special for National Nurses Week.
The store, which has three locations (Covington, Baton Rouge, and Metairie), is working with customers to create care packages for area nurses and healthcare providers working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Store owner, Jeanne “Genie” Emory, hopes the care packages will bring a bit of comfort to their lives.
The care packages are filled with comfy PJs and loungewear that healthcare workers can enjoy once they clock out after a long day of saving lives. It’s called the Bra Genie Comfort Project.
Customers can sponsor a $50 care package that will be filled with up to $125 worth of items. Click here to buy one.
