Woman thanks her BRPD hero

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bobbye Butler’s email to WAFB-TV came with the subject line entitled “Grieving Heroes.”
“I had to follow my heart and share this information,” she wrote.
Ms. Butler went on to tell the story of having a flat tire as she traveled along Interstate 10 on the night of Sunday, April 26.
Earlier that same day, two Baton Rouge police officers had been shot in the line of duty, killing one of them and leaving the other hospitalized.
Bobbye Butler immediately called her son. He was on the way to help her as she waited on the shoulder of a busy Interstate 12 just before the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit.
Then along came Baton Rouge Police Corporal Jonathan Abadie.
She says Abadie pulled over to help her despite “just losing a fellow coworker/officer and another in the hospital critically wounded.”
“Not only did he make the scene much safer, but he assisted my son to speed up the process (of changing the tire),” Butler wrote.
She added this is “just an example of how officers put their lives on the line and some even go above the call of duty as he did.”
“Again, thanks kindly,” she wrote.
