Unemployed? Here’s some tips for improving your resume for when the economy reopens

“We also are working to make our economy more resilient. The recently established Resilient Louisiana Commission held its first meeting April 22 to begin examining our economy and identifying methods to make it more resilient in the face of current and future threats. We commend the many Louisiana businesses that are “pivoting” and adjusting their products and services to not only stay in business, but provide crucial products in this time of need. The oil and gas sector has been particularly hard-hit by global supply and demand issues, aggravated by COVID-19. While it’s difficult to predict the exact pace of job recovery, we can recommend the following resources for workers,” Pierson said in a statement to WAFB.