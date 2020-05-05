Mayor Broome launches wellness webinars to educate public during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, May 5, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a series of Wellness Wednesday webinars to help educate the public about health and wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series will be hosted by The Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative’s Geaux Get Health campaign. Each webinar series will have a different topic for each session and will feature community partners as guest speakers. Each session will include:
- Garden talk with Mitchell Provensal from Baton Roots Farm
- Cooking demonstration with Chef Traci Vincent from the American Heart Association
- Physical fitness component with a variety of fitness experts
“As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for all of us to step back and remember that it is not selfish to look after ourselves. We cannot function at our best and work towards recovery without self-care,” said Mayor Broome. “Wellness Wednesday provides all of us with the opportunity and resources to practice overall health and wellness. I am looking forward to our community joining us as we address health in Baton Rouge.”
The eight-part series will address some of the issues facing Baton Rouge during this pandemic, including health disparities, mental health, food deserts, and wellness.
SESSION 1
- Underlying and Chronic Health Conditions
- Guest Speaker: Dr. Rani Whitfield
- May 6
- 6 p.m.
SESSION 2
- Maintaining and Improving Mental Health
- May 20
- 6 p.m.
To access the webinars, call 408-418-9388 and use the access code 266-901-219, or click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.