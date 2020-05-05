Marketing agency Click Here Digital to create 100 new jobs in Baton Rouge

We continue to invest in ourselves, our tech, our people, and Baton Rouge,” White said. “This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana. As we move from a 6,500-square-foot facility to a 15,200-square-foot, state-of-the-art office, we continue to develop strategic partnerships in data science — with LSU’s E.J Ourso College of Business and with other Baton Rouge agencies – that position us at the cutting edge of research and technology.”