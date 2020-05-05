Malls, movies and more: A look at reopenings by state in US

HAWAII: Gov. David Ige has extended a statewide stay-at-home order through May 31, though the state took some small initial steps to relax restrictions on May 1, including allowing people to golf provided each golf cart carries only one person unless this individual is accompanied by someone from the same household. Elective medical procedures and auto dealer visits by appointment have also been given the green light. Lt. Gov. Josh Green said over the next three weeks authorities will consider authorizing what he called medium-risk activities like going to the gym and patronizing restaurants, provided social distancing guidelines are followed.