Livingston Parish government offices reopen with restrictions, providing some form of normalcy

“Though our numbers were great, the people are getting restless. They are ready to get out. You can go by Clegg’s, you can go by Stine’s, Home Depot, Rouses, Walmart, the bigger chains that are open and you see the parking lots are packed. I know these people don’t go shopping every day. They are just ready to get out and do something, so we just thought that okay, from a government standpoint, they are paying taxes. There are services we have got to meet, let’s get back to work,” said Ricks.