Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Nearly entire Louisiana prison dorm tests positive for virus
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly every woman in one Louisiana prison dormitory has tested positive for COVID-19, and two-thirds of them had no symptoms. Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says the women all are housed in a dormitory for some of the inmates moved out of the Louisiana Correctional Women’s Institute after floods in 2016, He says 155 women without symptoms were tested after 39 became ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Monday, 192 inmates had tested positive. Pastorick says the unit has about 195 inmates, though the number fluctuates.
LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE RETURNS
Louisiana lawmakers return to virus-related budget problems
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have resumed their legislative session and are trying to get their arms around the scale of the financial problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They’re struggling with the problem of how to craft a budget when economists say there’s little precedent for the type of disaster the world is facing. Economists outlined grim expectations to the House Appropriations Committee of a slow and painful recovery and an economic hit that will be greater than after hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The state faces a double whammy: The virus fallout from widespread unemployment and shuttered businesses and an international feud worsening the steep decline in oil prices.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-VP
Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate
DETROIT (AP) — As Joe Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. The move could further energize the Democratic Party’s loyal base of African American voters. But the public conversation is more nuanced. Biden has already committed to selecting a woman as his second-in-command, but the choice won’t be easy. While some believe race shouldn’t necessarily drive his selection, experts are warning it could be risky for his camp to assume black voters would still turn out in record numbers in November without a diverse ticket and tangible return for their fierce loyalty.
LOUISIANA EDUCATION CHIEF
New Louisiana education chief to be selected May 20
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The president of Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education says the board plans to pick a new state superintendent of education May 20.Sandy Holloway, told The Advocate that board members intend to hold committee meetings on May 19. On the following day, the full board will meet to select a successor to former state Superintendent of Education John White.There are six finalists for the job.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUCKERS
Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rodney Morine, a trucker from Louisiana, has little confidence the government is going to grant his request for a loan through a government program intended to help small businesses like his survive the pandemic. His pessimism highlights the perils of trying to rapidly dispense billions of dollars in federal aid to contain the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Much of the relief effort hurriedly approved by Congress and managed by the Trump administration has been beset by confusion and red tape. And those worries haven’t been erased by the addition of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key initiative to shield small businesses from the financial fallout.
BLOW TORCH ACCIDENT-TRUCK
Officials: Man set himself on fire while using blow torch
Harvey, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been hospitalized after accidentally setting himself on fire while using a blow torch to repair his truck. Harvey Volunteer Fire Company 2 Captain Mike McAuliffe told the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate that the man was working under the chassis of his 18-wheeler truck on Thursday when the blow torch ignited. The 58-year-old victim was then covered in flames all above his waist and ran 200 feet from his repair yard to a nearby business to call for help. People in that business extinguished the fire. The man has been hospitalized and remains in critical but stable condition.
AP-US-ODD-AGGRESSIVE-CHICKEN
Fowl play: Louisiana police search for 'aggressive chicken'
WALKER, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say officers are searching for an “aggressive chicken” accused of engaging in fowl play at a bank. The Walker Police Department posted on social media over the weekend that officers responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday. Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars. Officials said officers responded within a few minutes of the call, but found the chicken had already escaped. The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting it.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana lawmakers resume session Monday amid virus fallout
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are restarting their legislative session Monday in a state reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic. They are grappling with new budget troubles, squabbling over what bills should take priority and feuding over whether they should return at all. Republicans want to resume the final four weeks of a session that began March 9 — the same day Louisiana had its first positive coronavirus test. Democrats say it’s unsafe to bring hundreds of people into the Capitol. Nearly 2,000 Louisianans have died from the virus, including a House lawmaker. Republican Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are pledging intense cleaning and protective measures.