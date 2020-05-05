FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain late Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this Cinco de Mayo, we’re starting out with a few clouds and temperatures a bit on the steamy side. Temps are in the mid-to-upper 60°s and lower 70°s. Highs will come very close to 90°.
Late tonight, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a small portion of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end” risk for severe weather (potential wind/hail with the passage of a cold front).
Lows will dip down to the lower 60°s.
Wednesday, the rain will end prior to sunrise. Sunshine returns and it will be cooler – a high Wednesday in the lower 80°s – very nice!
