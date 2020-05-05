FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front rolls in overnight; another arrives Friday into Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It certainly was a very warm and somewhat humid afternoon for Cinco de Mayo, but it did stay rain-free.
That will change later Tuesday evening and overnight as a cool front brings scattered rains and a few t-storms to the region. A severe weather outbreak is not a concern, but the Storm Team cannot rule out one or two strong to severe storms ahead of the front. Any active storms are likely to arrive between 8 p.m. and midnight for the Baton Rouge area, with arrival times a little later into the night for locations south of the Red Stick.
The limited severe threat will mainly be small hail and gusty winds. Set the overnight rain chances at 40% or less, which means many of you will stay dry. Those that do get rain will probably receive less than 0.25″.
All of the action should be out of the area by or before sunrise Wednesday as the front rolls into the northern Gulf, with clearing skies through the morning and sunshine Wednesday afternoon. We will also enjoy a nice drop in the humidity Wednesday, with afternoon highs running closer to 80° than 90°.
Thursday looks good too, with sunny skies and highs again around 80° to the low 80s.
The region’s next rainmaker is still on schedule to arrive the latter half of Friday in early Saturday. At this stage, this Friday/Saturday cold front looks to be a little bit more energetic than the Tuesday/Wednesday front, although it’s still too soon to confidently assess a severe weather threat.
For the time being, be ready for a low-end potential for strong to severe storms late Friday night into Saturday’s pre-dawn, with most WAFB neighborhoods getting less than 1″ of rain.The good news is the storm energy should be clearing out Saturday morning, leaving us with a dry Saturday afternoon and a fairly nice Mother’s Day. In fact, highs both days will be in the 70s.
In the extended outlook, the Storm Team currently anticipates a dry first half of the upcoming work week, with scattered rains returning to the forecast next Thursday (May 14).
