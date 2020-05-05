Emergency crews respond to two shootings Tuesday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to two shootings in Baton Rouge Tuesday night, one on Azalea Park Avenue off Old Hammond Highway, and another on Mission Drive just off Winbourne Avenue.
The shootings happened Tuesday, May 5 sometime after 9 p.m. Emergency officials say one happened in the 13900 block of Azalea Park Avenue. One person was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another person was reportedly shot in the 3300 block of Mission Drive. Their injuries are also considered non-life-threatening, emergency officials say.
No other details are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.
