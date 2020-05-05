Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Baton Rouge work release facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped a work release facility near the parish prison Sunday, May 3.
Casey Hicks, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says Jacob Criner was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.
Deputies say Criner as about 5′9″ tall, weighing 170 pounds, with short black hair. Criner has a tattoo of what deputies describe as a cross between his eyebrows. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck.
Criner is a Louisiana Department of Corrections inmate from Ouachita Parish convicted of aggravated battery and has been part of the work release program since March, according to Hicks.
Deputies say his last known address is in Monroe, La.
If you see Criner, deputies ask you to contact law enforcement immediately.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.