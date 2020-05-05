Cinco de Mayo restaurant specials in Baton Rouge

Cinco de Mayo restaurant specials in Baton Rouge
By Kylie Maris | May 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 10:33 AM

Cinco de Mayo Specials

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

  • Family Pack – fajita pack that feeds 4-5 $40
  • Fiesta Party Bundle – fajita pack + half gallon Margarita (choice of lime or strawberry) $50
  • Puro Party Bundle – fajita pack + gallon Margarita (choice of lime or strawberry) $65

Caliente

  • 2 for 1 Margaritas
  • Drive-thru and patio seating available

Casa La Vida

  • Regular House Margaritas $7
  • Flavored $10
  • Top Shelf $11

Casa Maria Mexican Grill

  • Smaller Menu
  • Outside seating available

Hooters

  • Margarita Mix Kit (includes: 1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila, 2 bottles of Margarita Mix, 1 Lime, 1 Orange) $30 

La Carreta Mid-City

  • $2 Taco Tuesday (certain tacos only)

Walk On’s

  • Eight Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos, Cajun Queseaux with tortilla chips and a gallon frozen Margarita OR 6-pack of bottled Corona $30

