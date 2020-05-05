Cinco de Mayo restaurant specials in Baton Rouge

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
- Family Pack – fajita pack that feeds 4-5 $40
- Fiesta Party Bundle – fajita pack + half gallon Margarita (choice of lime or strawberry) $50
- Puro Party Bundle – fajita pack + gallon Margarita (choice of lime or strawberry) $65
Caliente
- 2 for 1 Margaritas
- Drive-thru and patio seating available
Casa La Vida
- Regular House Margaritas $7
- Flavored $10
- Top Shelf $11
Casa Maria Mexican Grill
- Smaller Menu
- Outside seating available
Hooters
- Margarita Mix Kit (includes: 1 bottle of El Jimador Tequila, 2 bottles of Margarita Mix, 1 Lime, 1 Orange) $30
La Carreta Mid-City
- $2 Taco Tuesday (certain tacos only)
Walk On’s
- Eight Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos, Cajun Queseaux with tortilla chips and a gallon frozen Margarita OR 6-pack of bottled Corona $30
