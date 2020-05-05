Baton Rouge 2-year-old dead after reported drowning incident at family camp in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 2-year-old boy from Baton Rouge is dead after reportedly drowning behind his family’s camp in Many, La. in Sabine Parish.
According to the report from the Sabine Parish Coroner, Sean Dawson, 2, died Saturday, May 2 in a drowning incident.
The report states the boy, along with his parents and siblings, were visiting a family camp on Toledo Bend Lake when the incident happened. The report says both parents say Sean was playing inside the house with the other kids when it was noticed that he was missing.
The father says about five minutes went by before anyone noticed he was missing. The parents began to search the house and the yard and found Sean’s body a few feet from shore in about 2 feet of water, the coroner's report says.
The family called 911 and started performing CPR. The boy was taken to a local hospital.
The coroner’s report says there were no signs of trauma on the boy’s body. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The family is reportedly donating the boy’s organs and tissue to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).
Sean’s body will be released to Resthaven Gardens and Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.
