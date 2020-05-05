Baton Rouge mayor launches economic recovery working group

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, May 5, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the launch of the Mayor’s Business Roundtable Economic Recovery Working Group. It’s part of her Restart BR initiative.
The group will help businesses reopen safely and create strategies to reposition industries, businesses, and the workforce. The group is directed by Mayor Broome and co-chairs, Jim Bernhard and Erin Monroe Wesley. Bernhard is co-founder and partner of Bernhard Capital Partners, while Wesley is the vice president of governmental and public affairs for Cox Southeast.
“I am grateful that Mayor-President Broome has asked me to co-chair Restart BR, which is her expanded Business Roundtable,” said Wesley. “We have a unique opportunity as a community to leverage the strengths of our business sector to help guide the mayor’s office as they start to reopen the economy along with providing guidance and swim lanes on what our future economic development opportunities will look like throughout the city and parish.”
The group will develop recommendations for businesses as the state hopes to move into Phase 1 of economic reopening in the near future. The group will also look ahead to make plans for Phases 2 and 3.
"Our business community is a resilient one that has persevered through a number of challenges that has brought our city and parish together,” said Bernhard. “The depth and breadth though of this pandemic is unique. We will have to bring unique solutions as we address challenges that all of the citizens in the city and parish are facing in the short, medium, long-term.”
The group plans to focus on the following:
- Public policy
- Workforce development
- Infrastructure and mobility
- Education
- Funding and philanthropy
- Hospitality and tourism
- Health
- Small and disadvantaged businesses
- Real estate
