Some stores at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana set to start retail to-go services

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Perkins Rowe and the Mall of Louisiana announced Monday, May 4 that several businesses have started selling their products for pickup as a result of Governor John Bel Edwards’ loosening of some restrictions in his latest executive order.
Perkins Rowe officials say 15-minute street parking is available specifically for curbside pickup of purchases. Customers need to coordinate pickup up their merchandise directly with the retailer.
Click here for a list of participating stores. The page will be updated as stores are added.
For more information, visit Perkins Rowe’s Facebook page or website.
As for the Mall of Louisiana, they plan to launched their curbside program Tuesday, May 5. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Customers who utilize the curbside service can park between JCPenney and The Boulevard, then call the store and provide their parking spot number so someone can bring their purchases out to the car.
Shoppers can get more information here, including specifics of the program and a list of participating stores.
