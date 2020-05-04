Some stores at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana set to start retail to-go services

Perkins Rowe opened to the public in 2007 as Baton Rouge’s premiere mixed-use lifestyle development. With its variety of retailers, exclusive dining and living options, and diverse array of high-quality entertainment, it has grown into the ideal destination for the Baton Rouge community. Over time, Perkins Rowe has established itself as not only a business within the community but also as a proactive local leader. The ongoing vision for Perkins Rowe is to enhance its role in the marketplace as both a place for people to gather and a resource the community can count on. (Source: perkinsrowe.com)