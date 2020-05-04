Nursing staff at BRG given gift cards thanks to fundraising campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forty-six companies teamed up to give gift cards to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the nursing staff at Baton Rouge General were given gift cards thanks a fundraising campaign led by Transformyx and PartnersOne. More than $32,000 was raised, meaning each member of the nursing staff at BRG was given a $45 gift card to be redeemed a hundreds of businesses in Baton Rouge.
“The employees at Transformyx wanted to give back in a meaningful way, and we are excited that we helped make this happen,” said Jim DuBos, managing partner and CEO of Transformyx. “To have such amazing participation shows a united message to our frontline workers: we appreciate them and their efforts caring for our community.”
Jim DuBos and Pete Rizzo of PartnersOne presented the gift cards Monday, May 4 to BRG’s chief nursing officers, Monica Nijoka and Joni Lemoine.
“When the Transformyx team reached out to us, we jumped at the chance to help support our healthcare workers here in Baton Rouge,” said Rizzo. “We know life is hectic for them right now, and we’re happy to make things a little easier, whether it’s a meal they don’t have to worry about or cleaning services to ease their mind.”
Some of the top donors were Transformyx, Baker Printing, Roto Rooter, Guaranty Media, Green Escapes Landscapes, Road Dawg Electrical, Daryl’s Automotive, French Market Bistro, and Mansurs on the Boulevard. A complete list of donors can be found here.
