New COVID-19 testing site opens in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Baker will open Wednesday, May 6.
The site will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 to 9 a.m. (weather permitting). The site is for healthcare providers, first responders, and anyone exhibiting symptoms.
“It is critical that we are able to perform mass testing of the population,” said Mayor Darnell Waites.
DETAILS
- Testing will be located at the Baker Walmart parking lot - 14507 Plank Rd., Baker
- There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals
- A doctor’s order is not required to receive the test, but patients will need to make an appointment
- There is no testing inside Walmart stores
- The testing site requires an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive onsite.
- No walk-ups will be seen
- Persons wishing to obtain testing at this site should go to www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com in order to complete the Quest scheduling process. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone onsite registration will be available at the Quest mobile site.
- Please make sure to bring a valid photo ID for proof of identity
- Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time
- Those being tested will need to wear a mask stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.
- Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site. If you do not believe you will be able to self-administer the nasal swab, please bring someone with you who can assist you.
- It is important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely. If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.
RESULTS
- Individuals being tested will receive their COVID-19 test results through the secure MyQuest online portal or app and may receive a call from the city’s telehealth partner, PWN, to review results
- The average turnaround time to report results is two to three days from the day of collection
- While individuals that are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community
Baker city officials say no information about patients, test results, or appointments will be managed by or disclosed to the city.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.