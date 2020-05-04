Neighborhood Health clinics now offering antibody test for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. - Monday, May 4, 2020: The Neighborhood Health Clinics in Baton Rouge and Prairieville now offer you and your family an antibody test called immunoglobulin G (IgG). This test will show if you have had past or recent exposure to COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
The human body produces IgG antibodies as part of the immune response to the virus. It usually takes around 10 to 18 days to produce enough antibodies to be detected in the blood.
If you have had exposure to the virus, test results can check whether your body has produced antibodies. These antibodies typically suggest protective immunity after you’ve recovered or had COVID-19 exposure.
Here are the benefits of an antibody test:
- If you were never diagnosed with COVID-19, this test would help determine if you may have been previously exposed to the virus.
- If you were diagnosed with COVID-19, this test would check whether your body has produced antibodies.
Multiple sources, including the CDC and healthcare experts, recommend you discuss your test results and whether to return to work with a Neighborhood Health provider and your employer.
You do not need an appointment to get the COVID-19 Immune Response testing completed. You can walk into the clinic, or you can schedule an appointment. We also can provide this service from the comfort and safety of your home or car. Please call us to schedule a test at the Baton Rouge Clinic at (225) 366-6396 or the Prairieville Clinic at (225) 963-9355.
Since this test is FDA-authorized, most major insurance companies may cover the cost. Please check with your insurance company. Also, our telemedicine service can send a nurse out to a patient’s house to draw the blood for this test’s lab work. If a person is uninsured, we offer an affordable charge.
This test may be helpful if you:
- Have had a positive test for COVID-19 and it has been at least seven days, and you want to know if you have detectable levels of IgG antibodies
- Have not experienced a fever or felt feverish in the last three days
- Have not experienced new or worsening symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 10 days: loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, feeling weak or lethargic, lightheadedness or dizziness, vomiting or diarrhea, slurred speech, and seizures
This test may NOT be helpful if you are:
- Feeling sick or have had a fever within the last three full days, please contact a Neighborhood Health provider.
- Trying to diagnose COVID-19, please contact a Neighborhood Health provider
- Less than seven days since being tested for and diagnosed with COVID-19
- Directly exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days
- A person with a compromised immune system, a condition that makes it difficult to fight infections
For the latest information on COVID-19, please visit our website for details at www.neighborhoodhealthla.com. We also can provide you and your family with excellent Telemedicine services.
Note: This test can sometimes detect antibodies from other coronaviruses. You may get a false-positive result if you have been previously diagnosed with or exposed to different types of coronaviruses. Additionally, if you test too soon, your body may not have produced enough IgG antibodies to be detected by the test yet, which can lead to a false-negative result.
Today, antibody testing is mainly used in studies to determine how much of the population has been exposed to COVID-19. There is not enough evidence at this time to suggest that people who have IgG antibodies are protected against future COVID-19 infection. Positive or negative antibody tests do not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 infection. Results also do not provide any information on whether you can spread the virus to others.
