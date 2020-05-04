LWC issues more than $1B in unemployment benefits

We know that COVID-19 has affected everyone in different ways, and some of you may be interested in becoming an essential employee, joining the team of one of the exceptional employers that are providing critical services for all of us in this time of need. If you are interested in stepping up and taking advantage of an opportunity such as this, please visit the link on our website [-]– http://www.laworks.net/HALOW/HALOW_Employers.asp. Many companies are looking for outstanding and dedicated employees like you.