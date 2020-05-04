THE INVESTIGATORS: Advocates sound alarm over rampant coronavirus cases inside La. women’s prison

While the coronavirus continues its spread outside the walls, inside the prison, it’s running rampant. According to numbers from the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC), the female prison is far ahead of every other prison in the state with 192 positive cases of coronavirus. Of that number, 126 (more than 65% of those infected) are not showing symptoms. As of Monday, May 4, there are 299 cases of coronavirus in prisons statewide and LCIW accounts for around 64% of those infections.