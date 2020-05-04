FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pair of cool fronts expected to roll through this week

A cool front (technically, a cold front) will be approaching the WAFB region from the northwest Tuesday and move through the area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. This won’t be a particularly energetic front, so the Storm Team will set rain chances at a modest 20% to 30% from Tuesday evening through the night and into Wednesday morning. While a couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, severe weather is not a concern. In fact, even those WAFB neighborhoods that do get rain are likely to receive 0.1” or less.