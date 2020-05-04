FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pair of cool fronts expected to roll through this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you spent much time outdoors, it likely felt a little warmer Monday afternoon compared to the weekend. In this case, however, it was mostly a function of the increasing humidity.
Tuesday’s forecast (Cinco de Mayo) is a good one for most of the day. Sunrise comes with fair to partly cloudy skies and a little on the muggy side, with daybreak temperatures in the mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge. The WAFB region stays mainly dry through the morning and afternoon with partly cloudy skies giving way to a sun/cloud mix. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 80s.
A cool front (technically, a cold front) will be approaching the WAFB region from the northwest Tuesday and move through the area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. This won’t be a particularly energetic front, so the Storm Team will set rain chances at a modest 20% to 30% from Tuesday evening through the night and into Wednesday morning. While a couple of rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, severe weather is not a concern. In fact, even those WAFB neighborhoods that do get rain are likely to receive 0.1” or less.
Skies will be clearing through Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and a nice drop in the humidity.
Sunshine returns through the day Thursday with a high in the mid 80s.
A better chance for showers and storms develops from Friday afternoon into early Saturday as the next cold front rolls through the region. A severe weather outbreak currently seems unlikely although rain coverage will be more widespread and rain amounts likely will be larger than what we anticipate for the Tuesday/Wednesday front.Slow clearing on Saturday should lead to a relatively pleasant Mother’s Day under a sun/cloud mix with highs in the 70°s.
