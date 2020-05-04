FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, dry afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet spring morning for your Monday out-the-door.
Temperatures are a bit warmer.
Please be alert, especially if you have to travel westbound across the Atchafalaya where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.
Partly cloudy today, with light southerly winds and a high in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 64°.
We’ll add a few spotty showers late Tuesday as highs for Cinco de Mayo top out at a warm 89°!
