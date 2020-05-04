FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, dry afternoon

By Diane Deaton | May 4, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 7:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet spring morning for your Monday out-the-door.

Temperatures are a bit warmer.

Please be alert, especially if you have to travel westbound across the Atchafalaya where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.

Partly cloudy today, with light southerly winds and a high in the mid 80°s.

Overnight, expect a few clouds and a low of 64°.

We’ll add a few spotty showers late Tuesday as highs for Cinco de Mayo top out at a warm 89°!

