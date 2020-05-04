Elizabeth Vowell surprised with drive by diaper drop-off parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cars lined up in front of the home of WAFB’s very own Elizabeth Vowell Sunday, May 3, to make sure she had plenty of diapers as she awaits the arrival of her sweet baby girl.
Vowell’s station family organized a “pamper parade” for the mother-to-be and her husband as a special surprise.
The parade krewe set up a caravan and honked their horns while blasting baby-themed music as they drove by.
Participants tossed diapers to Vowell and her husband to have fun while following social distancing guidelines.
