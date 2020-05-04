Education leaders to speak at mayor’s virtual town hall Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a virtual Town Hall meeting at 1 p.m. May 5, featuring education leaders from the Baton Rouge community.
The program, entitled, "Keeping the Promise: A Town Hall on Education," will examine how the capital city is working to deliver quality education and related services in the midst of a public health crisis.
“As we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, it is important for leaders in our community to continue to look after the needs of our students,” said Mayor Broome. “This event provides the opportunity to gather our community and to reflect on the state of education during the coronavirus. We can join forces to examine the trajectory of higher education in Baton Rouge, and discuss how to best support our students as we move forward.”
The town hall will highlight President-Chancellor Dr. Ray Belton of Southern University; Interim President Tom Galligan of Louisiana State University; Interim Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith of Baton Rouge Community College; and Superintendent Warren Drake of the East Baton Rouge School System, and will emphasize the importance of the continued partnership as part of the Capital Area Promise initiative.
Dr. Johan Uvin, President for the Institute of Educational Leadership and former Acting Assistant Secretary with the U.S. Department of Education, will provide insight on the state of education across the United States.
Attendees can register for this event online via the following registration link at: https://www.brla.gov/capitalareapromise.
