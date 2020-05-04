Drago’s hosting drive-thru fundraiser to benefit families of BRPD officers Lt. Glenn Hutto and Cpl Derrick Maglone

BRPD officers Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr. and Cpl. Derrick Maglone were shot while questioning a murder suspect on April 26. Hutto died from his injuries. (Source: BRPD)
By WAFB Staff | May 4, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drago’s restaurant is hosting a benefit fundraiser for the families of fallen BRPD officer Lt. Glenn Hutto and recovering officer Cpl. Derrick Maglone Wednesday, May 6.

Drago’s will offer Crawfish Monica for $10 and charbroiled oysters for $24. Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of Lt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone.

Organizers say Drago’s staff will be volunteering their time to serve food for the fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Drago’s is located at 4580 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.

This event is made possible by Back the Blue of Baton Rouge, Sysco New Orleans, Leidenheimer Baking Company, Coca-Cola & Ju’s Crawfish Co.

For more information visit Drago’s Facebook page.

