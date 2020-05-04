Drago’s hosting drive-thru fundraiser to benefit families of BRPD officers Lt. Glenn Hutto and Cpl Derrick Maglone

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drago’s restaurant is hosting a benefit fundraiser for the families of fallen BRPD officer Lt. Glenn Hutto and recovering officer Cpl. Derrick Maglone Wednesday, May 6.
Drago’s will offer Crawfish Monica for $10 and charbroiled oysters for $24. Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to the families of Lt. Hutto and Cpl. Maglone.
Organizers say Drago’s staff will be volunteering their time to serve food for the fundraiser.
RELATED STORIES:
- Officers salute Cpl. Maglone outside of hospital
- Suspect accused of killing BRPD officer, critically wounding another previously threatened to kill officers
- DA says he will seek death penalty against man accused in deadly officer-involved shooting
- BRPD honors fallen BRPD officer Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. with funeral procession
- BRPD’s mounted patrol visits hospital to say hello to officer injured in shooting
The fundraiser will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6. Drago’s is located at 4580 Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge.
This event is made possible by Back the Blue of Baton Rouge, Sysco New Orleans, Leidenheimer Baking Company, Coca-Cola & Ju’s Crawfish Co.
For more information visit Drago’s Facebook page.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.