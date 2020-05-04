Devonta Lee foresees a bright future at LSU with move to linebacker

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - At Amite, Devonta Lee caught everything thrown his way, but he could also play some defense, manning the safety spot for the Warriors. After a season at receiver with LSU, Lee moved to linebacker after a convincing speech from Ed Orgeron.
“He talked to me, brought me outside on his balcony. Devonta, you’ll be a first-round pick, All-American. I was like yes sir, I truly believe that. You could be one of the best defensive players to come here. I look putting the bang on someone. There’s nothing like hitting him in the mouth. I like being physical. I’ve been physical since high school. I get to do it college now in front of a 100,000 people,” said Devonta Lee.
Although Lee only went through three practices in spring ball, the linebacker position suits him well.
“I’ve been really picking it up. I’ve been studying real hard. I love it. I like the linebacker group we got. We all got great players. We compete, we’re like brothers, that brotherhood,” said Lee.
With LSU shut down, Lee is back in his hometown of Fluker. He’s staying in top shape by working out at his makeshift gym.
“Monday, Wednesday, Friday I got tutoring. I got one at nine, and one at ten. After my work, my academics, get my day started with my workout. First I run, then I go around and hit the weights, just do it consistently,” said Lee.
His new setup will work for now, but Lee is ready for a return to Baton Rouge with his teammates.
“I talk to them every now and then. We still joke around. We talk about football, how we miss it. Can’t get back to work. We still talking, but it ain’t the same without football. Everybody want to get back to the action,” said Lee.
