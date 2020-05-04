Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) tell WAFB they responded to a Circle K gas station in the 9900 block of Burbank Drive after a shot spotter detected a gunshot a few blocks away around 6 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says deputies found a man who had been shot in the leg. His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.
Hicks says the man was not shot at the gas station. The incident remains under investigation by EBRSO.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.