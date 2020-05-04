Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say they are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound at a gas station on Burbank Drive on May 4, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 4, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 6:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) tell WAFB they responded to a Circle K gas station in the 9900 block of Burbank Drive after a shot spotter detected a gunshot a few blocks away around 6 p.m. Monday, May 4.

Casey Hicks, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says deputies found a man who had been shot in the leg. His injuries are non-life threatening at this time.

Hicks says the man was not shot at the gas station. The incident remains under investigation by EBRSO.

