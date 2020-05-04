Carnival Cruise Line cancels voyages from New Orleans through end of August

MIAMI, Fl. (WVUE) -Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday of its plan to phase in a resumption in our North American service this Summer, beginning on Aug. 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston. In connection with this plan, a pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31.
The key elements include:
- All North American cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be cancelled.
- Beginning August 1, we plan to resume cruises on the following ships:
- Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista
- Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation
- Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.
- Other than the above referenced service from Galveston, Miami, and Port Canaveral, all other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through August 31.
- All Carnival Spirit Alaskan cruises from Seattle will be cancelled, as well as the Carnival Spirit Vancouver-Honolulu cruise on September 25 and the Honolulu-Brisbane transpacific cruise on October 6.
- All Carnival Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 will be cancelled.
Impacted guests and their travel advisors are being notified by email, including options for a combined future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) package, or a full refund. Booked guests can make their selection online, alleviating the need to contact Carnival’s customer service center, which is still operating in a work-from-home status due to locally-imposed office closures in South Florida.
